Newcastle United latest news: Eddie Howe's predicted team v Union Saint-Gilloise as Anthony Elanga call made.

Newcastle United’s second league phase game of the Champions League sees them take on Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in history.

The Magpies were defeated by Barcelona at St James’ Park in their first Champions League match, whilst Saint-Gilloise defeated PSV Eindhoven 3-1 at the Philips Stadium in the Netherlands to get their first ever Champions League campaign off to a winning start.

Newcastle United still have seven games to play in the league phase of the Champions League, but know they must make the most of their games against fellow Port Four teams if they want to seal their place in the knockout stages. 11 points and a favourable goal difference was enough to finish in the top 24 of last season’s Champions League and that will be the rough points haul they are aiming for at a minimum this season.

Games continue to come thick and fast for Eddie Howe’s side and with their trip to Brussels coming just three days after their Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday, could we see some rotation from the Magpies head coach? Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Union Saint-Gilloise

Nick Pope

Pope is Newcastle United’s starting goalkeeper and has performed very well this season. Aaron Ramsdale will find it tricky to dislodge him.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier didn’t start against Arsenal at the weekend and it would be a surprise to not see him included in the starting XI in Belgium, particularly after Livramento’s injury.

Fabian Schar

Schar has missed Newcastle United’s last three games after suffering a concussion against Barcelona. He may return to the starting XI if Howe decides to give a rest to any of his current central defenders.

Dan Burn

Burn played in a slightly unnatural left-back role at the weekend but may be asked to play in the middle of defence against Saint-Gilloise.

Lewis Hall

Hall missed out on Sunday as his minutes were being managed after a long injury lay-off. Injury to Livramento, though, may force Howe to pick him as a starter again.

Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian will be desperate to captain his side to a victory in the Champions League.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali’s energy is a massive weapon for Howe to use in games like this and he will undoubtedly have a major role to play in Anderlecht.

Joelinton

Joelinton’s versatility was used to its full effect against Arsenal, although he would have hoped to contribute more on a disappointing afternoon.

Anthony Elanga

Elanga starred against Barcelona and will be keen to show his worth on the biggest stage this week.

Nick Woltemade

Woltemade was a surprise omission from Howe’s first Champions League starting XI v Barcelona. He will be hoping to make his first ever start in the competition this week after netting at the weekend.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon scored last time out in the Champions League but endured a frustrating afternoon against the Gunners at the weekend.