Newcastle United face Leicester City on Monday night in the final match of the Premier League weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United have to wait until Monday night to play their next match, with all of their rivals for European football playing before them this weekend. Whilst that went to their benefit last time they were picked for Monday Night Football - just four weeks ago when they defeated West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium - Eddie Howe’s side know they could have points to make up by the time they kick-off at the King Power Stadium.

They are well placed in the pack to attack Champions League qualification this season, but with just nine games of the campaign to go, any slip up could prove very costly. Conference League football has been secured by virtue of their triumph in the Carabao Cup, with qualification for the Champions League the cherry on top of the most memorable of seasons.

Their opponents on Monday night will begin sat second-bottom of the Premier League table and have been beaten in 14 of their last 15 league outings. Just a sole win against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of January splits that horrendous run, one that began with their 4-0 defeat at St James’ Park back in December.

Premier League make Leicester City v Newcastle United announcement

Ahead of the clash at The King Power Stadium, the Premier League have revealed that Rob Jones will referee the match. Jones, who hails from Merseyside, has taken charge of one Newcastle United match so far this season, coming way back in September as Howe’s side defeated Spurs 2-1 at St James’ Park.

That match was a relatively uncontroversial affair, something Jones will have been satisfied with, particularly after his previous visit to Tyneside. On that day, just over a year ago, Jones took charge of Newcastle United’s clash against West Ham - one the Magpies would win 4-3 thanks to a late Harvey Barnes screamer.

However, previously in that game, Jones had allowed the Hammers to nudge themselves in-front just before the break through Mohammed Kudus, despite Fabian Schar going down with a head injury. Protests from Newcastle United players and staff were waved off and Jones was roundly booed by the St James’ Park crowd as he and his assistants went down the tunnel at the break.

It was a strange afternoon for Jones, though, as he also faced the wrath of David Moyes who disagreed with his decision to award two penalties against his side, the second of which required a long VAR check from the official. “Those decisions didn't go [our way],” Moyes told TNT Sports after the match.

“They were really tough decisions. They were close decisions that didn't fall in our favour.

“At 3-1, if we don't give away the penalty, we start to ease the game out. I think the referee played a huge part in the result today. I really do.”

Jones will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Blake Antrobus in Leicester on Monday night, with Tony Harrington acting as fourth official. Alex Chilowicz will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park to be assisted by Richard West.