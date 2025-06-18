Newcastle United 2025/26 Premier League fixture list in full: Sunderland dates & early Leeds visit
Newcastle United have discovered their opponents for the 38-game Premier League season as they look to build on their fifth place finish last season.
The key match Newcastle and supporters are looking out for is Sunderland.
There has not been a Tyne-Wear derby in the Premier League since 2016, but at least two will be taking place this coming season after Sunderland were promoted back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.
Newcastle United v Sunderland Premier League derby dates revealed
Newcastle and Sunderland met in the FA Cup back in January 2024 with Eddie Howe’s side claiming a comfortable 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.
They will meet once again in the Premier League on December 13 at the Stadium of Light - the game comes after matchday six of the Champions League.
The Magpies then host Sunderland at St James’ Park on March 21.
Key dates for Newcastle United
It’s a tough start to the season for Newcastle with the Aston Villa match brodcast live on TNT Sports in the early kick-off at 12:30pm. The Magpies then host Liverpool at St James’ Park before travelling to newly-promoted Leeds United on August 30.
They travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 27.
They end the season away to Fulham on May 24, 2026.
Newcastle United 2025/26 full Premier League fixture list
Newcastle United’s 2025/26 fixtures are as follows...
Saturday, August 16th, 2025: Aston Villa v Newcastle United (kick-off 12:30pm) - TNT Sports
Saturday, August 23rd, 2025: Newcastle United v Liverpool
Saturday, August 30th, 2025: Leeds United v Newcastle United
Saturday, September 13th, 2025: Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Saturday, September 20th, 2025: AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Saturday, September 27th, 2025: Newcastle United v Arsenal
Saturday, October 4th, 2025: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, October 18th, 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Saturday, October 25th, 2025: Newcastle United v Fulham
Saturday, November 1st, 2025: West Ham United v Newcastle United
Saturday, November 8th, 2025: Brentford v Newcastle United
Saturday, November 22nd, 2025: Newcastle United v. Manchester City
Saturday, November 29th, 2025: Everton v Newcastle United
Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, December 6th, 2025: Newcastle United v Burnley
Saturday, December 13th, 2025: Sunderland v Newcastle United
Saturday, December 20th, 2025: Newcastle United v Chelsea
Saturday, December 27th, 2025: Manchester United v Newcastle United
Tuesday, December 30th, 2025: Burnley v Newcastle United
Saturday, January 3rd, 2026: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Wednesday, January 7th, 2026: Newcastle United v. Leeds United
Saturday, January 17th, 2026: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United
Saturday, January 24th, 2026: Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Saturday, January 31st, 2026: Liverpool v Newcastle United
Saturday, February 7th, 2026: Newcastle United v Brentford
Wednesday, February 11th, 2026: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
Saturday, February 21st, 2026: Manchester City v Newcastle United
Saturday, February 28th, 2026: Newcastle United v Everton
Wednesday, March 4th, 2026: Newcastle United v Manchester United
Saturday, March 14th, 2026: Chelsea v Newcastle United
Saturday, March 21st, 2026: Newcastle United v Sunderland
Saturday, April 11th, 2026: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Saturday, April 18th, 2026: Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, April 25th, 2026: Arsenal v Newcastle United
Saturday, May 2nd, 2026: Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday, May 9th, 2026: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Sunday, May 17th, 2026: Newcastle United v West Ham United