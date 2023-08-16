Newcastle United are now preparing to face Premier League champions Manchester City as they look to build on a winning start.

The Magpies enjoyed a superb start to the season, brushing Aston Villa aside with ease, but they will get a much firmer test this weekend when they head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s City. It’s a tough start to the season for Eddie Howe’s men, who now face City, Liverpool and Brighton on the bounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Hall interest

Newcastle are said to be in with a chance of landing Chelsea star Lewis Hall on a permanent deal.

According to Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace were about to sign Hall on loan, but Chelsea are said to have moved the goalposts late in the day, considering selling Hall in a bid to balance their finances. It’s claimed Newcastle could now make a £30million bid as they look to add a left-back ahead of the window shutting.

Though, the Magpies also need to balance their finances, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay so much after shying away from a deal for Kieran Tierney at a similar price.

Tierney loan interest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, Football Insider claim Tierney could yet be a target for Newcastle this summer.

It’s claimed the Magpies have asked Arsenal about the possibility of landing Tierney on loan after refusing to meet the London club’s valuation, which is said to be around £25million. Tierney has also been linked with Celtic and Real Sociedad, and it is likely Arsenal will prioritise a permanenet sale if that option comes up.