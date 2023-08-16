Caicedo’s move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea makes the Ecuador international midfielder potentially the most expensive Premier League signing of all-time including bonus payments.

The 21-year-old has played just 45 times in the Premier League for Brighton, scoring twice.

Keen to put the £115million transfer into context, Wilson turned to some of Newcastle’s recent transfer business to compare.

“Let’s put this into context,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “Caicedo, who I’ve not really seen much of in midfield, we played against Brighton and he played at right-back against us.

“For the price that he’s cost, you could get [Sandro] Tonali and [Bruno] Guimaraes and still have change to buy...me probably! £15-20mil gets you me!”

Newcastle paid £52million to sign midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this summer while Bruno Guimaraes cost the club £40million from Lyon in January 2022. Guimaraes has since established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League while Tonali enjoyed an excellent debut against Aston Villa over the weekend.

“Basically, that’s how the money is going crazy and it’s probably just because it’s Premier League [club] to Premier League [club],” The Magpies striker added.