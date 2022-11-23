Newcastle United ‘prepared’ to fork out fee for target as new name emerges.

Newcastle United youngster Garang Kuol came off the bench for Australia yesterday at the World Cup. The Socceroos ended up losing 4-1 to France, despite taking the lead early on.

The attacker is poised to link up with Eddie Howe’s side in January. In the meantime, here is a look at some other latest news coming out of the club...

Striker linked

Newcastle have been linked with a surprise move for Everton striker Moise Kean. The 22-year-old is currently away on loan at Serie A giants Juventus. According to a report by Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, the Toon Army are ‘admirers’ of the forward. He has scored just two goals in 33 games since making the move to Goodison Park back in 2019.

Target latest

Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus Thuram has emerged as a potential January target. The France international is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer. According to a report by Football Insider, the North East club are ‘prepared’ to fork out £10million in order to land him this winter.

World Cup latest

Newcastle pair Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are still awaiting their first games in Qatar. Switzerland and Schar play tomorrow against Cameroon with kick-off at 10:00 GMT time, whilst Brazil and Guimaraes lock horns with Serbia on the same day at 19:00.