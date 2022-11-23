News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson on England standby amid Harry Kane injury concern

Harry Kane’s set to have a scan on his ankle ahead of England’s World Cup match against the USA.

By Miles Starforth
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 8:08am

Kane went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge in Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran in Doha, Qatar. England’s captain played on until the 76th minute, when he was replaced by Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson.

Read More
Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales drops hint on Castore kit deal
Hide Ad

The striker – who passed the captain’s armband to Kieran Trippier – left the Khalifa International Stadium with his ankle lightly strapped, and the PA news agency report that Kane will have a scan ahead of the USA game on Friday.

England captain Harry Kane, left, and Callum Wilson, train in Qatar last week ahead of England's World Cup opener against Iran.

Most Popular

Speaking after the game, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “I think Harry’s fine. It obviously looked a bad tackle, but he carried on in the game, and we took him off, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

Wilson will come into Southgate’s thinking to start the USA game is there is bad news on Kane’s ankle.

Callum WilsonHarry KaneEnglandUSA