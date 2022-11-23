Newcastle United's Callum Wilson on England standby amid Harry Kane injury concern
Harry Kane’s set to have a scan on his ankle ahead of England’s World Cup match against the USA.
Kane went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge in Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran in Doha, Qatar. England’s captain played on until the 76th minute, when he was replaced by Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson.
The striker – who passed the captain’s armband to Kieran Trippier – left the Khalifa International Stadium with his ankle lightly strapped, and the PA news agency report that Kane will have a scan ahead of the USA game on Friday.
Speaking after the game, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “I think Harry’s fine. It obviously looked a bad tackle, but he carried on in the game, and we took him off, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”
Wilson will come into Southgate’s thinking to start the USA game is there is bad news on Kane’s ankle.