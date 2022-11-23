Newcastle United's Callum Wilson on England standby amid Harry Kane injury concern

Kane went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge in Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran in Doha, Qatar. England’s captain played on until the 76th minute, when he was replaced by Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker – who passed the captain’s armband to Kieran Trippier – left the Khalifa International Stadium with his ankle lightly strapped, and the PA news agency report that Kane will have a scan ahead of the USA game on Friday.

England captain Harry Kane, left, and Callum Wilson, train in Qatar last week ahead of England's World Cup opener against Iran.

Speaking after the game, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “I think Harry’s fine. It obviously looked a bad tackle, but he carried on in the game, and we took him off, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”