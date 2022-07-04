Wilson signed a four-year deal when Newcastle completed a £20million transfer from AFC Bournemouth for the striker back in 2020.

Despite two injury-hit seasons, the 30-year-old has still been able to finish each campaign as the club’s top scorer with 12 and eight goals respectively.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is a big fan of the striker having worked with him at Bournemouth previously. And with just two-years left on Wilson’s current deal, The Mirror claim Newcastle are preparing for new contract talks with the striker.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

United are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer having already signed defenders Matt Targett and Sven Botman as well as goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby has been on Newcastle’s radar all summer. Having initially been put-off by Leverkusen’s £60million asking price, the German club’s stance has since softened slightly with director of football Simon Rolfes suggesting the club would listen to ‘large’ offers for the 22-year-old.

He told Sky Germany: "I'm optimistic about Moussa that he’ll play here next season.

"But when clubs with incredibly large financial opportunities bid for such a player, we have to sell a top player at some point."