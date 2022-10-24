Newcastle United ‘preparing’ £25million move for Chelsea ‘target’ as Toon youngster makes long-awaited debut

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Trossard reports

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a £25million bid for Brighton's Leandro Trossard (Photo by Justin Setterfield/2022 Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a £25million offer for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard in January. Newcastle, along with Graham Potter’s Chelsea, have been linked with a move for the Belgian in January, eyeing a cut price deal for the 27-year-old whose contract at the Amex Stadium expires in the summer.

Trossard netted for the Seagulls in their draw with Manchester City at the weekend but has been heavily-linked with a move away from the south coast. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi challenged the Belgian to ‘give more’ following Saturday’s defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side.

De Zerbi said: “He can play on the left wing or more inside. He has to give more quality.

“In the second half, he played better than the first. I would like always Trossard like the second half. It’s not a problem of the position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United and Arsenal have also reportedly shown interest in Trossard.

Watts debut

Newcastle United youngster Kell Watts made his long-awaited Peterborough United debut at the weekend, featuring for ten minutes as Posh ran-out 2-1 winners against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Watts signed for the League One outfit on deadline day but has spent the last two months recovering from knee surgery.

Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony, on explaining the decision to sign Watts, said: “He was his [Grant McCann’s first choice, and we did due diligence on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We spoke to the Newcastle medical staff, and they said his surgery went perfectly, and when he was ready to return, they didn’t foresee any problems. And Newcastle were very good to us. They said we didn’t have to start paying (his wages) until he played, and if things didn’t work out he could go back to Newcastle in January, and we wouldn’t have to keep paying for him until next June.”