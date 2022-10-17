Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Trossard interest

Newcastle United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton's Leandro Trossard (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Newcastle United and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard - with the Belgian’s contract at the Amex Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.

According to reports from 90min.com, Dan Ashworth and Graeme Potter are interested in reuniting with the 27-year-old after an impressive spell with the Seagulls.

Trossard has five goals in the league this season and bagged a hat-trick away at Anfield a fortnight ago.

Both Newcastle and Chelsea will have to wait until the end of the season to sign Trossard on a free, however, the duo may feel they can secure a ‘cut price’ deal for the Belgian in January if talks between him and the Seagulls have not progressed.

Gary Neville’s verdict

Gary Neville believes Erik Ten Hag got one big call wrong as Manchester United laboured to a goalless draw with Newcastle United.

The Magpies were unfortunate to leave Old Trafford with just a point on Sunday and Neville believes that Ten Hag made an error in not selecting Christian Eriksen:

Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast “It didn’t feel like a good performance from Manchester United.

“Eriksen didn’t play in the parts I saw and it looked like they missed him.

“Fred, Casemiro and Fernandes I think when they’ve been doing well, apart from [Manchester] City, Eriksen has been a big player and when he doesn’t play you realise how big of a player he is, he connects and glues.

“He passes through the lines, he sees things, looks over his shoulder, scanning, you know that’s the case and it allows Fernandes and him – you don’t fall upon Fernandes, you’ve got two of them.

“I thought the balance was wrong in the midfield, it just felt it wasn’t quite the same fluidity we’ve seen with him in the team. Newcastle I thought were doing well.”

