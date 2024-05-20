Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Lloyd Kelly is looking for a new club this summer with his contract at AFC Bournemouth set to expire.

Newcastle United ‘priority target’ Lloyd Kelly has told AFC Bournemouth he will be leaving the club this summer.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed that the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday was Kelly’s last game for the club. And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the player has informed the club of his departure with Newcastle interested in securing a free transfer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romano posted on X: “Understand Lloyd Kelly has informed Bournemouth of his decision to leave the club as free agent. “Newcastle consider Kelly as priority target for the summer transfer window.” Kelly was signed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe for Bournemouth in 2019 in a move worth around £13million from Bristol City.

He has since gone on to become Bournemouth’s club captain and made over 140 appearances for the Premier League side.

When asked about the futures of Kelly and 19-goal striker Dominic Solanke, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle in the past, Cherries boss Iraola told BBC Radio Solent: “Dominic is happy here, but I think we’ve seen the last of Lloyd Kelly today, his performances have been really good.”