Newcastle United ended the season on a high with a 4-2 victory against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes ensured the Magpies their highest goal tally in a single league season since 1961 and earned Eddie Howe’s men a seventh place finish as the Toon finished above Manchester United for the first time since 1977.

The victory leaves Newcastle’s Europa Conference League hopes in the balance as they keep a close-eye on the all-Manchester FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium. A win for the Citizens will be enough to confirm European football for the Magpies, but a victory for the Red Devils will prevent Newcastle from playing on the continent next season.

In many ways, the entertaining victory at Brentford summed up Newcastle’s season and one player in particular was singled out for praise by Alan Shearer and his co-pundit Ian Wright.

“Isak’s got 21 goals in 27 starts. What about this for a cross. It’s incredible” Shearer said.

Isak made a goal and an assist in London and was at the centre of everything which was good about the Magpies’ performance. Shearer added: “Puts it on a plate for Murphy.”

The pair went on to discuss Isak’s future at Newcastle and commented on the speculation linking him with a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal. In the past Isak’s quality and presence on the pitch has drawn comparison to Gunners legend Thierry Henry and many have claimed that he is the missing piece of the jigsaw to end their long wait for a title.

Shearer said: “The big question, I suppose, is and the rumour is that will they both (Isak and Bruno) be at Newcastle next season? I certainly hope so. They are two top-quality players who have had very good seasons again.”

Isak is reportedly worth in excess of £100m and many outlets including Football Insider have claimed that Newcastle are trying everything to lure away potential suitors.

Other outlets, such as TalkSport, add that Newcastle are keen to tie Isak down to a new and improved deal which goes beyond 2028 to entice him to stay in the North East on a long-term basis.