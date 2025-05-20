A former Newcastle United promotion hero confirmed he was retiring last week.

Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle gave an emotional response after bringing down the curtain on his playing career at the weekend.

The former Crystal Palace frontman became something of a cult hero on Tyneside as he played an integral role in helping the Magpies bounce back from relegation from the Premier League and secure the Championship title during his first season at St James Park. After joining in a £10m during the summer of 2016, Gayle went on to score 23 goals in 32 appearances as Rafa Benitez’s side saw off the challenge of Brighton and Hove Albion to become second tier champions.

After producing a modest return of six goals in 35 appearances upon United’s return to the top flight, Gayle returned to the Championship in a season-long loan deal with West Bromwich Albion in a move that saw Salomon Rondon move in the opposite direction in a similar agreement. No permanent deal was forthcoming for either striker and Gayle returned to Newcastle at the end of the 2018/19 season as Steve Bruce prepared to kick off his managerial reign at St James Park after being named as successor to the popular Benitez.

Gayle would remain part of the Magpies squad until the summer of 2022 when he departed to join Stoke City before moving on to Derby County in February last year. A move north of the border to join Hibs followed last summer and the former Magpies frontman scored five goals and provided four assists to help David Gray’s side land third place in the Scottish Premiership table and land a place in next season’s Europa League.

However, Gayle revealed last week he was to end his playing career following Saturday’s home game against Rangers and he bowed out with a substitute appearance as he replaced Kieron Bowie for the final half-hour of a 2-2 draw at Easter Road. The former Magpies striker took to social media in the aftermath of the game and thanked the Hibs faithful for providing him with ‘amazing memories’ during his time with what he described as ‘a beautiful club’.

He posted on Instagram: “What a send off. Thank you everyone involved at @hibernianfootballclub and the fans that have showed so much support. Since the day I arrived you’ve supported myself and the team and we soon learnt quickly what is meant to play for this beautiful club. Look forward to watching the club succeed in the future. So thank you for my amazing memories I’ll have for life.”