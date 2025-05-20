Fabrizio Romano reports Man Utd are closing in on Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to miss out on a top transfer target to Manchester United, with a deal now being finalised.

Newcastle United news:

Earlier this season, Newcastle were alerted to Matheus Cunha’s availability ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was shortlisted as a transfer target for The Magpies after he signed a new contract at Molineux that included a £62.5million release clause.

But that clause and his impressive season with Wolves saw the Brazilian attract plenty of transfer interest ahead of the summer.

Cunha’s versatility to play across the midfield and forward lines made him a particularly attractive transfer target for Newcastle. The potential of Champions League football and a link-up with Brazil team-mates Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton could have sweetened the deal.

Last month it became clear that the 25-year-old would almost certainly be leaving Wolves in the summer, and his favoured transfer destination emerged.

Fabrizio Romano: Matheus Cunha accepts Manchester United

Manchester United quickly became the front-runners to sign Cunha regardless of whether they’d be competing in the Champions League or not next season.

The Red Devils have had a dismal domestic campaign but have reached the Europa League final and will secure Champions League qualification should they beat Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s final in Bilbao.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cunha is set to finalise a personal terms with Manchester United, who will trigger the player’s £62.5million release clause.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester United are now closing in on Matheus Cunha deal! The Brazilian has accepted the project as agreement on personal terms is now being finalised, almost done. Final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go.”

Cunha has scored 15 goals in 31 Premier League games for Wolves this season.

Premier League confirm major transfer release clause triggered

Cunha’s release clause is set to be the second major Premier League release clause to be triggered ahead of the summer transfer window.

Over the weekend, Real Madrid and AFC Bournemouth confirmed Dean Huijsen’s £50million release clause had been triggered by the Spanish club.

Huijsen was also on Newcastle’s radar with the club holding talks with both Bournemouth and the player’s representatives.

Liam Delap is another player with a release clause which is priced at £30million following confirmation of Ipswich Town’s relegation from the Premier League. Newcastle have been linked with the 22-year-old striker but again it’s Manchester United who are understood to be in pole position to complete transfer.

Newcastle are set for a busier transfer window compared to the last three after successfully overcoming their PSR problems. Champions League qualification would be a welcome boost to the club’s finances after missing out on Europe last season.

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table heading into the final game of the season against Everton. A win against The Toffees at St James’ Park would secure Champions League football while anything less would see them rely on results from elsewhere.

Although Manchester United have dealt Newcastle a blow on the transfer front regarding Cunha, they could do them a huge favour on Sunday when it comes to Champions League qualification. Should Man United beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, Newcastle will be guaranteed Champions League football regardless of their result against Everton.