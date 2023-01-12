What transfer deals have been done so far at Newcastle United?

It has been a quiet start to the window for Newcastle with Garang Kuol the only incoming so far.

The 18-year-old is set to join Hearts on loan until the end of the season and could make his debut against St Mirren on Friday night if registered in time. Joe White has also joined Exeter City on loan while goalkeeper Dan Langley has ended his loan at Gateshead and joined Spennymoor Town until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Sergej Milinkovic Savic of SS Lazio in actio during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Empoli FC at Stadio Olimpico on January 08, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Kell Watts has extended his loan at Peterborough United while Matty Longstaff has returned to Newcastle following a knee injury during his loan spell at Colchester United. Santiago Munoz has returned to Santos Laguna following a season-and-a-half loan after Newcastle decided against a permanent deal for the young Mexican.

It sounds like it’s been a busy couple of weeks when you put it like that but in reality it has been quiet as far as major incomings or outgoings are concerned.

Loris Karius of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What is the latest with Newcastle's goalkeeper situation

Martin Dubravka's return from his loan spell at Manchester United put a spanner in the works as far as a new deal for Loris Karius is concerned. Dubravka will remain on Tyneside at least until the end of the season which leaves Newcastle with five senior goalkeepers as it stands.

Dubravka is set to be second choice behind Nick Pope with Karl Darlow currently the preferred third choice goalkeeper. Mark Gillespie isn’t registered as part of Newcastle’s 25-man squad and that would only change should both Darlow and Karius leave the club this month.

Karius is out of contract and is expected to leave while Darlow may not be content with remaining as a third choice goalkeeper amid interest from Championship clubs.

What is the latest with Ivan Fresneda joining Newcastle United?

Reports from Spain suggested last week that Newcastle’s pursuit of Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid was almost a ‘done deal’. Things have remained fairly quiet since with little noise coming from Newcastle’s end other than head of recruitment Steve Nickson watching the player in action against Real Madrid.

Valladolid boss Pacheta still expects Fresneda to leave the club this month having stated the 18-year-old right-back has only 'a few games left’. A deal in the region of £10million is there to be done for Newcastle, but they still retain an interest in 21-year-old West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby, who is available for a significantly smaller fee with his contract set to expire in the summer.

There are several moving parts to Newcastle’s pursuit of a young right-back, but no deal is ‘done’, despite what some reports have suggested.

Are there any fresh Newcastle United transfer links?

It's all about the right player at the right price for Newcastle, a message reinforced by sporting director Dan Ashworth this week. The Magpies could be looking to sign at least two more players this window.

