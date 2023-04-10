Newcastle rounded off a run of three matches in the space of six days with a 2-1 win at Brentford to make it nine points from nine. It was an impressive week from Eddie Howe’s side as they beat Manchester United 2-0 at St James’ Park on Sunday before travelling down to London to face West Ham United on Wednesday where they picked up a 5-1 win – the joint-biggest away win of any side in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn (2R) fails to score during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Gtech Community Stadium in London on April 8, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

And after staying down in the capital until Saturday, The Magpies then went on to come from behind and claim a fifth straight league win. A second half David Raya own goal and Alexander Isak strike cancelled out Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn started all three matches and admitted the week was ‘huge’ for building the club’s momentum up again after a difficult spell.

“Huge, we were a bit slow starting after the winter break but now we’ve settled into a rhythm and it keeps coming thick and fast,” he told The Gazette. “Three games that quick and to pick up maximum points shows the character and togetherness in the squad.”

After an intense period, Burn now welcomes a couple of days away from the squad before preparing for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa (12:30pm kick-off).