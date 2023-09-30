Newcastle United £140m injury boost as key players spotted at St James’ Park - £55m duo out
Alexander Isak has passed a late fitness test and is available for Newcastle United in their return to Premier League action against Burnley (3pm kick-off) at St James’ Park.
Isak went off with a calf issue after scoring the winner in Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City. The striker claimed he was fine after the match but Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said the Swede would be subject to a late fitness test along with several others, including Callum Wilson.
Isak and Wilson are Newcastle’s joint-top scorers so far this season with four goals each.
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley, Howe said: “Callum we’re going to see [Friday]. Very minor hamstring tightness so he has every chance of being available for the game.
Howe added: “Alexander Isak is another one who we’ll have to make a late check on. That’s the cost of three games that we had last week. It’s usually the third game where these games build up and that’s where we are.”
Isak was spotted arriving at St James’ Park ahead of the match against Burnley. The Clarets are still looking for their first win of the season in the Premier League while Newcastle are looking to continue a fine run of form that has seen them keep four straight clean sheets since the international break.
Dan Burn and Martin Dubravka also returned to the squad after missing the Manchester City match due to illness. Bruno Guimaraes has also arrived after twisting his ankle in midweek.
Wilson and Sven Botman are Newcastle’s other injury doubts heading into the game as the pair missed the Man City match with respective hamstring and knee injuries. Neither have been spotted at St James’ Park with team news set to land at 2pm.