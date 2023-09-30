Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isak went off with a calf issue after scoring the winner in Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City. The striker claimed he was fine after the match but Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said the Swede would be subject to a late fitness test along with several others, including Callum Wilson.

Isak and Wilson are Newcastle’s joint-top scorers so far this season with four goals each.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Burnley, Howe said: “Callum we’re going to see [Friday]. Very minor hamstring tightness so he has every chance of being available for the game.

Howe added: “Alexander Isak is another one who we’ll have to make a late check on. That’s the cost of three games that we had last week. It’s usually the third game where these games build up and that’s where we are.”

Isak was spotted arriving at St James’ Park ahead of the match against Burnley. The Clarets are still looking for their first win of the season in the Premier League while Newcastle are looking to continue a fine run of form that has seen them keep four straight clean sheets since the international break.

Dan Burn and Martin Dubravka also returned to the squad after missing the Manchester City match due to illness. Bruno Guimaraes has also arrived after twisting his ankle in midweek.

