Bruno Guimaraes, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - six doubts
Newcastle United have been hit with a number of injury blows and fresh concerns in recent weeks.
While Joelinton returned to action sooner than expected against Manchester City on Wednesday evening, Newcastle had several players missing from the match and doubtful for the return to Premier League action at St James’ Park.
Here’s Newcastle United’s injury list...
Dan Burn (illness) - doubt
Dan Burn missed the Carabao Cup win over Manchester City on Wednesday night but Eddie Howe said ahead of the Burnley match that the defender should be okay to be back involved this weekend.
Expected return: Burnley (H) - 30/09
Martin Dubravka (illness) - doubt
Martin Dubravka also missed the Manchester City match due to illness as Loris Karius replaced him on the bench.
Expected return: Burnley (H) - 30/09
Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) - doubt
Bruno Guimaraes got through the second half against Manchester City but was struggling with his ankle. Howe confirmed the midfielder had twisted his ankle again but hopes he will be back available for Burnley.
Expected return: Burnley (H) - 30/09
Alexander Isak (calf) - doubt
Alexander Isak was withdrawn after scoring the winner against Man City with a calf injury. The player himself said he was okay afterwards but Howe said a late fitness call will be made.
Expected return: Burnley (H) - 30/09
Callum Wilson (hamstring) - doubt
Callum Wilson missed the Carabao Cup match with a hamstring injury and trained individually on Friday morning ahead of the match. He is another who will be subject to a late fitness test.
Expected return: Burnley (H) - 30/09
Sven Botman (knee) - doubt
Dutch defender Sven Botman is another player who has been assessed ahead of the Burnley game following a knee issue. But he has every chance of being involved after scoring his first goal for the club last weekend at Sheffield United.
Expected return: Burnley (H) - 30/09
Emil Krafth (ACL) - out
Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.
But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing 45 minutes for the Under-21s.
It may still take a few weeks to get him back up to speed and ready to be available in first-team matches.
Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10
Joe Willock (Achilles) - out
Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces at least another month out following an Achilles injury.
In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November.
Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.
Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11
Harvey Barnes (foot) - out
Harvey Barnes is facing three month months on the sidelines with a foot injury following the results of a scan on Monday. The 25-doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available.
Expected return: January 2024