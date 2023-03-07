Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Finland this month. Lewis has hardly featured for The Magpies since Eddie Howe became head coach in November 2021, making just three appearances this season.

The 25-year-old’s only start this season came in the 2-1 FA Cup third-round upset at League One side Sheffield Wednesday in January. Lewis has the rare distinction of actually playing more minutes at international level than he has at club level this season.

The left-back started the Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece back in September and will return to the Northern Ireland squad later this month.

What Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has said about Jamal Lewis

Despite Lewis’ lack of opportunities under Howe, the Newcastle head coach still admits the left-back is a player the coaching staff ‘really like’.

Newcastle United's English-born Northern Irish defender Jamal Lewis.(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“When I first came in, he had injury problems,” Howe said. “He had a problem with his pelvis where he went away and it got sorted.

“That was pivotal, because he wasn’t feeling himself in training, and in games, because he didn’t feel he execute physically what he wanted to do. He’s an incredible athlete, and now we’re seeing that in training, because he’s feeling a lot more himself.

“He’s trained very well, and become accustomed to our principles of play. He’s done a lot of work behind the scenes. I’d back him to produce some very good performances for us now, if given the opportunity.

"For me, there’s never been a doubt about the quality of player. He’s a player we really like.”

How long is Jamal Lewis’ contract at Newcastle United?

Lewis joined Newcastle for £15million from Norwich City in 2020, signing a five-year deal at St James' Park.

He has been limited to just 30 Premier League appearances in three seasons and still has over two-years left on his current contract.