The Dutch winger is set to leave the Catalan giants this transfer window with an asking price of around £17million being reported. He joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon last summer and went on to score 13 goals in 38 appearances last season.
And Newcastle United are supposedly interested in the 28-year-old, with head coach Eddie Howe desperate to strengthen his attacking options.
But SPORT claim that Depay will snub a potential move to Newcastle having already rejected Tottenham Hotspur following a difficult previous spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.
Depay’s preference is to join a competitive Champions League team from outside of England.
He is currently on a pre-season tour of the United States with Barcelona and will decide his future upon his return to Spain. The club and player have set a period of around 10 days to resolve the situation.