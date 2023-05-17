Wilson scored twice from the penalty spot as Newcastle drew 2-2 with Leeds at Elland Road last Saturday. The home side took the lead through Luke Ayling before Wilson’s 16th and 17th goals of the season put The Magpies ahead.

Rasmus Kristensen drew Leeds level with 12 minutes remaining before Junior Firpo was dismissed in stoppage time.

And with West Ham facing Leeds this weekend (1:30pm kick-off), Antonio was asking Wilson for some advice on what to expect.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson said: “They’re a side where they’re on the front foot, they’ll press and try and get in your face, tackle, break up play, try and make the game scrappy and bitty, when you’re trying to play nice football.

“It can become a bit of a fight, a bit of a mess really. They’re good at set pieces and crosses into the box which were the two goals we conceded and long throws, any throw-in is coming into your box.

“They’re obviously fighting for their lives so they’ve got that desire which is always the case when you’re playing teams at the bottom of the table, it’s difficult.”

Wilson went on to compliment the atmosphere at Elland Road as he added: “What I will say if you guys are at home, their stadium and atmosphere was one of the best I’ve played in this season.

“For a team that is down in the relegation zone, you don’t expect atmospheres to be like that but it was loud before the game, they scored, the roof lifted off and it kind of gave them that momentum before we scored the penalty which took the wind out of their sails a little bit.”

The draw for Newcastle leaves them just a point inside the Champions League places heading into Thursday night’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park. Meanwhile Leeds are a point from safety with two games left to play.

