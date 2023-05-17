Ashby signed for Newcastle from West Ham United on deadline day for £3million but is yet to be included in a first-team matchday squad since his arrival. The 21-year-old spent ‘a few weeks’ away from training shortly after his arrival due to a hamstring problem but has since recovered.

He recently played two matches for Newcastle’s Under-21s side, scoring and grabbing an assist in the 4-3 win over Norwich last month. But the young right-back hasn’t played a competitive first-team game since leaving West Ham.

His last senior appearance came in the Europa Conference League for West Ham against FCSB as a second half substitute. His only other first-team appearance also came in the competition back in August as he started the qualifying round match against Viborg FF.

Speaking back in February, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained Ashby’s lack of first-team involvement.

“Harrison has come to us in a good place,” he said. “Again, he’s trained really well – and he’s one we’ll work with behind the scenes.

“He needs to improve certain things in terms of his fitness, because I don’t think he’s played a huge amount of football in the last few months, but we certainly like him a lot.”