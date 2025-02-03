Newcastle United are set to complete a deadline day transfer that will see defender Lloyd Kelly join Serie A side Juventus on loan.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juventus also have a obligation to buy Kelly at the end of the season as part of the £20million deal. It comes after the 26-year-old joined Newcastle on a free transfer last summer, signing a five-year deal.

Since then, he has been limited to just four Premier League starts and six substitute appearances, his last coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday. Newcastle had already rejected two bids for Kelly so far this transfer window with an offer from Turkish club Fenerbahce said to be ‘derisory’ and Juventus’ initial loan offer turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now Newcastle have been able to strike a deal that will see Kelly become the side’s second major departure this transfer window after Miguel Almiron’s £10million move to Atlanta United.

On Sunday, Kelly was pictured flying over to Turin to complete his transfer.

The image was shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano with the caption: “The first pic of Lloyd Kelly set to become new Juventus player here on his way to Turin with his agent Hootan Ahmadi!

“£20m package agreed (loan fee included) and medical booked in Turin. Here we go, story confirmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The message from various sources inside Newcastle is that there will be no more major movement in or out of club, or at least that is the plan. No major incomings are expected and while there has been tentative interest in the likes of Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Odysseas Vlachodimos this transfer window, Eddie Howe is keen to keep the remainder of his squad together.

Earlier this month, Howe said on Kelly: “Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”

Kelly’s ‘important part to play’ ended up being away from the pitch in helping Newcastle boost their revenue through player sales. Despite costing Newcastle nothing, Kelly is a high-earner at the club so getting him off the wage bill as well as booking a £20million profit will come as a big boost to the club’s PSR calculations heading into the summer.

Ultimately, Newcastle’s squad ends the window in a weaker place than what it started for arguably the second transfer window running. Last summer Newcastle brought in Kelly, Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Will Osula but lost Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson due to PSR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies currently sit fifth in the Premier League table heading into the final 14 matches of the league season.

Fifth place could be enough to qualify for the Champions League based on the new UEFA coefficient rules. Newcastle will also be looking to reach the Carabao Cup final by beating Arsenal at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off).

The Magpies take a 2-0 aggregate lead heading into the match.