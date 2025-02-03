Newcastle United £20m deadline day transfer stalls after completed medical

A fresh Lloyd Kelly transfer update has been reported ahead of his proposed move from Newcastle United to Juventus.

Newcastle and Juventus have agreed a deal that will see Kelly join the Italian club on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer for £20million. Kelly has agreed the deal and completed his medical in Turin, but there was still one thing holding up the deal.

According to Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have to acquire a work permit for Kelly in order to finalise the deal. As a non-EU citizen, Kelly must obtain a work permit in order to be able to play in Italy.

Such things are often a formality, but with the transfer deadline this evening, Juventus had to wait for the issue to be resolved. Fortunately, the bureaucratic issues holding up the deal have now been settled with only an official announcement awaited.

PSR boost for Newcastle United

Newcastle signed Kelly on a free transfer last summer and are set to make a significant profit just over six months later. Kelly started four Premier League matches for Newcastle after agreeing a five-year deal in the summer.

Newcastle initially knocked back a ‘derisory’ bid from Fenerbahce earlier in the transfer window as well as an initial loan offer from Juventus before the Serie A side returned with a second proposal that was accepted over the weekend.

Kelly is set to be Newcastle’s second major January departure after Miguel Almiron’s £10million sale to Atlanta United last week.

Earlier this month, Howe said on Kelly: “Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing. As I said, he's recently joined, we're working with him, we're enjoying working with him, and he's got an important part to play.”

His ‘important part to play’ will not be on the pitch but rather in boosting Newcastle’s PSR situation in the summer. Newcastle will receive an initial loan fee though the large chunk of the transfer fee will come once Kelly’s loan move is made permanent after the June 30 PSR deadline passes.

Last year, Newcastle were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest respectively in order to comply with PSR and avoid a potential points deduction.

