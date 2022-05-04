The Brazilian, 24, has enjoyed a productive campaign with Lyon having contributed eight goals and five assists. He has been nominated alongside favourite Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) and Martin Terrier (Rennes).

Paqueta’s performances have attracted plenty of interest from across Europe with Newcastle linked with a potential move for the midfielder in the summer. And the connection Paqueta has with Newcastle star and former Lyon teammate Bruno Guimaraes has only fuelled the speculation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta (L) during the French L1 football match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Lyonnais at the Costieres Stadium in Nimes, southern France on May 16, 2021. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Guimaraes has spoken publicly about his wish for Newcastle to sign Paqueta so he can rekindle the bond he has with his fellow countryman on the pitch at club level.

“It would be my dream [for Paqueta to join Newcastle],” Guimaraes told ESPN. “Paqueta is my best friend, we made a relationship, not only on the field, but we lived together all the time outside.

"Our wives together too. It was a brotherly relationship, we still talk every day. It would be really cool if he could come here, but I can’t do this job.”

The United midfielder expanded on his comments in the matchday programme.

“We have the same way of thinking, we are the same age and we were together every day – always talking to each other,” Guimaraes said.

"He is a family member that football has given me and I hope that he’s happy wherever he is. He’s a great guy, he has a massive heart and people like that deserve the very best.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.