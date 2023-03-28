News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
9 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
12 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
14 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
14 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
14 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Newcastle United £58m transfer target to visit St James’ Park after club told he’s ‘a good fit’

Newcastle United are set to welcome one of their summer transfer targets to St James’ Park this weekend.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 18:11 BST

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been identified as a potential summer signing for Newcastle as head coach Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old Scottish international has started just once in the Premier League since the World Cup break and has seven starts in total this season.

McTominay is set to be part of the Man United squad to face Newcastle in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Should he get on the pitch, it will give Howe and his coaching staff the chance to have a closer look at the player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
READ MORE
Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates scoring his second goal and Scotland's third during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Cyprus at Hampden Park on March 25, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates scoring his second goal and Scotland's third during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Cyprus at Hampden Park on March 25, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates scoring his second goal and Scotland's third during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Cyprus at Hampden Park on March 25, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Behind the scenes, Newcastle’s backroom staff are in agreement that McTominay would be an ideal addition to the club’s midfield. And former Newcastle midfielder John Barnes is also in agreement.

“I think McTominay would be a good fit for Newcastle,” Barnes told futfanatico.com. “He’s a good, strong central defensive midfielder. He’s young and British so he has an understanding of the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s if ten Hag is actually looking to move him on. It’s obviously speculation and I don’t see why ten Hag would want to move McTominay on as he’s young and British.”

“He’s a great addition for the Manchester United squad so I would be surprised by that. But McTominay would be a good signing for Newcastle.”

At the start of the season, CIES Football Observatory Weekly somewhat controversially valued McTominay at £58million though Man United would realistically consider around half of that should Newcastle make a move.

Scott McTominayEddie HoweManchester UnitedPremier League