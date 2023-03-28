Newcastle United £58m transfer target to visit St James’ Park after club told he’s ‘a good fit’

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been identified as a potential summer signing for Newcastle as head coach Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park. The 26-year-old Scottish international has started just once in the Premier League since the World Cup break and has seven starts in total this season.

McTominay is set to be part of the Man United squad to face Newcastle in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Should he get on the pitch, it will give Howe and his coaching staff the chance to have a closer look at the player.

Scott McTominay of Scotland celebrates scoring his second goal and Scotland's third during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group A match between Scotland and Cyprus at Hampden Park on March 25, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Behind the scenes, Newcastle’s backroom staff are in agreement that McTominay would be an ideal addition to the club’s midfield. And former Newcastle midfielder John Barnes is also in agreement.

“I think McTominay would be a good fit for Newcastle,” Barnes told futfanatico.com. “He’s a good, strong central defensive midfielder. He’s young and British so he has an understanding of the Premier League.

“That’s if ten Hag is actually looking to move him on. It’s obviously speculation and I don’t see why ten Hag would want to move McTominay on as he’s young and British.”

“He’s a great addition for the Manchester United squad so I would be surprised by that. But McTominay would be a good signing for Newcastle.”