Newcastle moved four points inside the Champions League places thanks to a Deniz Undav own goal followed by striked from Dan Burn, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes. Undav pulled a goal back for Brighton in the second half but The Magpies were able to see out the victory following two late goals.

After the game, 433 posted on Instagram stating: “Newcastle are ONE win away from 🆑 qualification 🤩.”

If Newcastle beat Leicester City on Monday night they will be guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League competition. It will be the first time The Magpies have qualified for Europe’s elite competition in 20 years.

And RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was active on social media as he liked the post, just days after being linked with a move to Newcastle. The Hungarian has a £61million release clause at the Bundesliga outfit.

Szoboszlai has scored 18 goals in 88 appearances for Leipzig over the past two seasons since signing from Red Bull Salzburg.

Newcastle recently sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old in action against Werder Bremen, where he scored a 96th minute winner.

And his activity on social media, liking a post suggesting how close Newcastle are to Champions League qualifications, compliments his recent comments about his future and desire to play Champions League football.

When asked if he would be staying at Leipzig, Szoboszlai responded: “I didn’t say that.”

“We still have three games [remaining this season]. For those three games I’m definitely still at RB Leipzig. I want to play in the Champions League.”

He added: “We will see what happens after the summer.”

The young midfielder’s desire to play in the Champions League and recent liking of a post stating how close Newcastle are to Champions League qualification will only fuel speculation regarding a potential summer transfer after being scouted by The Magpies.

Should Newcastle qualify for Europe’s elite club competition, Eddie Howe will be handed a bumper transfer budget in the summer, allowing for several major new additions.

