West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta was spotted alongside Bruno Guimaraes, just hours after the Hammers midfielder watched his teammate give an ‘angry’ interview to Sky Sports.

Paqueta played 90 minutes but was unable to prevent his side drawing at home to basement side Southampton as the Saints collected just their 11th point of the season. Paqueta, who played alongside Guimaraes at Lyon, posted a picture on his Instagram story of the two alongside their partners in the early hours of Monday morning.

Seeing Guimaraes and Paqueta socialising together has become something that both sets of fans have become accustomed to during their respective times in England - although neither will look back too fondly on Saturday’s day of football. As Paqueta failed to help his side see out three points, Guimaraes cut a frustrated figure at Villa Park as the Magpies saw a six-match winning streak come to a halt as Villa scored three unanswered second-half goals to blow away Jason Tindall’s side.

Niclas Fullkrug’s ‘angry’ West Ham TV interview

Speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the Hammers’ draw with the Saints on Saturday, Fullkrug launched an attack on his teammates, claiming they ‘don’t try to play football’: “It is a mindset problem. Very angry today,” a visibly frustrated Fullkrug said.

“Not disappointed, just angry with what we did after the goal. It was difficult to bring the boys back to push up, we didn't push up anymore. We tried, but we didn't have the ability or the motivation to push up again. I am very, very angry that we played like this.

“We had some minutes where we showed what we can do against an opponent like that at home. We showed the possession we can have, that we can go in behind and have the chances to score again.

“But the motivation, sorry we were s--- and I'm very angry. It is not the first time where we score a goal and then the next goal kick we just shoot the ball long. We don't try to play football anymore.

“We don't push up anymore, we just sink and that's not the way we want to play. Why we play 65 minutes before with possession, even if it's not perfect.

“We try to play with possession, try to create chances, we try to score and then we score and after that half of the team try to score again and the other half just try to defend very deep. That is not the way it works. We have to find a way to have togetherness, to have the idea, where we want to go and what we want to do. The coach was very clear with what he wants, we have to do it all and everyone has to do it.”

West Ham sit comfortably above the relegation zone, but Saturday’s draw with Southampton, coupled with Wolves’ victory over Manchester United a day later, means they currently occupy 17th position and are the only team that Ipswich Town can catch if they want to survive in the Premier League.