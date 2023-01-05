Newcastle United quartet receive Premier League nominations following stunning run of form

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier and head coach Eddie Howe have been nominated for the Premier League's player and manager of the month awards respectively for November/December. Joe Willock’s winning goal against Chelsea and Miguel Almiron’s strike against Leicester City have also been nominated for the goal of the month award.

The Magpies enjoyed a fine run of form either side of the World Cup break with wins against Southampton, Chelsea and Leicester City as well as a 0-0 draw against Leeds United.

Howe’s side also kept clean sheets in three of the matches with Trippier providing assists in the 4-1 win at Southampton and 3-0 victory at Leicester on Boxing Day. It is the second time both Howe and Trippier have been nominated for the monthly award. Howe picked up October’s manager of the month award after helping United pick up 16 points out of a possible 18 during the month.

Trippier was nominated for the player of the month award in October but lost out to Newcastle team-mate Almiron. The right-back has been shortlisted for the award once again alongside Manchester United duo Casemiro and Marcus Rashford as well as Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, Brentford's Ben Mee and Fulham’s João Palhinha.

Howe will be looking to pick up his sixth manager of the month award and third since arriving at Newcastle last November. He has been nominated alongside Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Newcastle player Kieran Trippier is airbourne as he puts over a cross during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Almiron will be looking to pick up his third Premier League goal of the month award out of five having already won for his volley at Fulham earlier this season and fine effort against Crystal Palace in April. His well-worked team goal at Leicester gained plenty of plaudits as did the strike he set up for Joe Willock against Chelsea in November.

Willock latched onto Almiron’s run to curl a 20-yard first-timed effort into the top right corner to secure a 1-0 win.

Fans can vote for their manager of the month here (premierleague.com/news/3005651), goal of the month here (premierleague.com/news/3005652) and player of the month here (plpotm.easports.com). Votes can be made before noon on Monday, January 9.

Winners will be announced on Friday, January 13.

