Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Lloyd Kelly interest

Newcastle United could firm-up their interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer with a move for the 23-year-old ‘likely’ according to Dean Jones.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has been tipped for a reunion with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Kelly, who played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth during the 2019/20 season, has been a regular under Scott Parker this season and has captained the side on numerous occasions as the Cherries look destined for a return to the Premier League.

Kelly had been linked with a move to St James’s Park in January as Newcastle hunted around for defensive reinforcements before moving for Dan Burn.

And as the summer window approaches, Jones believes that the Magpies could reignite their interest in Kelly, believing that a deal for him is ‘likely’:

Jones told Give Me Sport: “Of all the names mentioned at Newcastle and of all the different profiles, Lloyd Kelly, I’m told, is one of the most likely to actually join the club.”

Osimhen’s eye-watering asking price

According to reports from Italy, any club wanting to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen will have to fork-out over €100million.

Osimhen is reportedly on the radar of numerous Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The report also states that Newcastle are expected to return with another bid for the Nigerian after seeing their approaches in January rejected by Napoli.

Magpies target reveals January links

Defender Nicolas Tagliafico has admitted that there was interest in his services in January.

However, the Ajax man has revealed that despite interest from Newcastle, it was Barcelona who he came closest to signing for in the winter window.

Tagliafico, 29, has found himself in and out of the Ajax side this season but told TNT Sport, as picked up by HITC, that the Spanish giants were interested in him and may return in summer when it is ‘easier’ to do a deal:

“There was interest from Barcelona.” Tagliafico admitted. “The clubs spoke, but they did not agree. The deal was complicated for the club in January, but I think that now, in June, it will be easier.”

