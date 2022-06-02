Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies ‘reach agreement’ for £40m deal, Bargain La Liga swoop on Toon ‘wish list’

Newcastle United should sign Dean Henderson - according to Jose Enrique.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:03 am

Henderson, who was a target for Newcastle in January, has been heavily-linked again with a move to Tyneside this summer.

After failing to establish himself as Manchester United’s first-choice, Henderson may feel a move away from Old Trafford is the best way to get regular first-team football.

A reshuffle of the goalkeeping options at St James’s Park is expected this summer and Jose Enrique believes that Henderson would be a ‘good’ option for the Magpies.

“I would definitely sign Dean Henderson. I’ve said I like him a lot in the past. He’s a great goalkeeper”, Enrique said.

“Dubravka is doing well but Henderson would be a good fit in the long run and Newcastle’s back-ups aren’t good enough at the moment.

“Henderson will be looking for a move too as with the form De Gea is in now, he’s not going to play.”

Henderson made just eight appearances in all-competitions last season.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Villa eye Gomez

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Anderlecht’s Spanish full-back Sergio Gomez. (The Athletic)

Photo Sales

2. Chelsea lead Kounde race

Chelsea have taken the lead in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. A deal could be worth in £51m. (Sport)

Photo Sales

3. West Ham close in on Aguerd

West Ham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in a move said to be worth £30m. (The Sun)

Photo Sales

4. Traore in demand

Tottenham, Leeds United, and Newcastle United all remain interested in signing Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer. (90min)

Photo Sales
NewcastleManchester UnitedSt James's ParkMagpies
Next Page
Page 1 of 3