Henderson, who was a target for Newcastle in January, has been heavily-linked again with a move to Tyneside this summer.
After failing to establish himself as Manchester United’s first-choice, Henderson may feel a move away from Old Trafford is the best way to get regular first-team football.
A reshuffle of the goalkeeping options at St James’s Park is expected this summer and Jose Enrique believes that Henderson would be a ‘good’ option for the Magpies.
“I would definitely sign Dean Henderson. I’ve said I like him a lot in the past. He’s a great goalkeeper”, Enrique said.
“Dubravka is doing well but Henderson would be a good fit in the long run and Newcastle’s back-ups aren’t good enough at the moment.
“Henderson will be looking for a move too as with the form De Gea is in now, he’s not going to play.”
Henderson made just eight appearances in all-competitions last season.
