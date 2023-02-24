Newcastle face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) looking to end a 54 year trophy drought. Guimaraes has missed the last three Premier League matches for The Magpies following his late straight red card in the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Southampton at St James’s Park last month.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted that his side have ‘undoubtedly’ missed the 25-year-old’s quality in midfield in recent weeks, describing the Brazilian as a 'difference maker'.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reacts as he leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the English League Cup semi final football match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James's Park stadium in Newcastle, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

And when asked what it would mean to win a major tournament at Newcastle, Guimaraes told The Gazette: “For me, it's everything.

"It's all the things I wanted when I signed for the club, I want to be part of the history of the club and I think if I win a trophy here I will be part of the history of the club.

"It's very important for the club, I'm looking for my first title playing in Europe so it's going to be very important for me as well.”

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon last January and quickly stated he wanted to win titles and become a legend on Tyneside. With the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone, it seemed to be a fantastical claim from the Brazilian, but the past 12 months have helped it come close to being reality.

The Magpies now find themselves competing for the Champions League places and in the final of a major tournament for the first time in 24 years. And it has been no small part down to the role Guimaraes' has played in the side either.

The midfielder is one of the few players in the Newcastle squad to have won a major trophy during his career. During his time at Athletico Paranaense in Brazil, Guimaraes won the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and the Copa do Brasil in 2019.

But since arriving in Europe, Guimaraes has not been able to add to his trophy collection having lost out in the Coupe de la Ligue final to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in 2020.