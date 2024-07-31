Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Willock marked his return from a lengthy injury absence with a big role in two goals in Newcastle United’s 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium.

Willock played the opening 45 minutes and a part in both Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy’s goals before Murphy and Hall extended Newcastle’s advantage in the second half. It was the 24-year-old’s first match since suffering an Achilles injury setback at Fulham in April.

Willock missed the majority of the 2023-24 campaign due to various injury troubles, being ruled out for 33 matches in total.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Despite the midfielder taking just three minutes to burst forward and pick out Isak in the build-up to The Magpies’ opener and doing the same again for Murphy at the end of the first-half, head coach Eddie Howe believes there’s a lot more to come from the player this season as he looks to get back to his best.

“I think Joe will be the first to admit that there is more to come,” Howe said after the match. “He's had some good training with us, he's been training for a period of time but there is nothing like games - that is the only thing that can take your game back to where it was.

“Today was his first taste, 45 minutes was planned for him and Sean [Longstaff] tonight. Pleased that both came through with no problems.

“You can see his qualities, the assist for the first goal, the breaks from midfield, the energetic the box-to-box ability - he's a goal threat and goal creator as well. Massive player, we've missed him and that was his first steps back today.” The win continues Newcastle’s perfect start to pre-season following 3-1 and 2-0 victories over SpVgg Unterhaching and Hull City respectively.

Reflecting on the match, Howe said: “I thought it was a good game, good conditions for us to improve our fitness levels. A very hot and humid day.

“But actually by kick-off it was a little bit cooler for the players which certainly helped us. Lots to improve but fundamentally another good attitude display from the players.”

Next up for Newcastle is Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday, August 3 (11am kick-off BST/7pm local time) before they head back to England for their final two friendly matches against Girona and Brest at St James’ Park.