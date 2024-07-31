Sunderland fans will be annoyed by what Newcastle United supporters have just done in Japan
The match is the first of two friendly matches taking place in Japan this week with the second against Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday (11am kick-off BST/7pm local time). The Magpies will be well-backed at the 63,700 capacity Saitama Stadium with supporters from Japan and all over the world in attendance.
Typically, flags and banners have already been on show in the away section of the ground with one in particular catching the eye. A banner was unveiled reading ‘have you ever seen a Mackem in Japan?’
The banner is a playful twist on the ‘have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan?’ insult used to taunt Newcastle’s fierce rivals Sunderland and their lack of European pedigree. The Magpies visited AC Milan in the Champions League last season, drawing 0-0 at the San Siro.
There is also another European-inspired flag with a Japanese twist on display with ‘Nintendo Switch 4 sale 42 kwid’ in the away section. An obvious reference to the ‘BMX 4 sale’ flag first seen in the away end at Monaco in 1997.
Newcastle’s pre-season trip to Japan, while largely commercially driven, will prove an interesting test for Eddie Howe’s squad in hot and humid conditions against two clubs already midway through their domestic seasons. Both Urawa and Yokohama have reached the Asian Champions League final in the past two years.
Discussing the trip to Japan, Howe said: “It’s something different. It’s a new experience for the players and the staff.
“This is a country that you might not otherwise get a chance to visit in your lifetime and of course the big thing is that it’s a chance to meet new people and generate more supporters for Newcastle. It’s always a great thing.
“Any country I’ve not been to before you can see it as a life experience and the hope is you make players more rounded in experiencing new cultures and new countries then it can only benefit them as well. We’re really looking forward to the two games which we feel will be really high-level games in extreme heat which I'd love to think will help us for the new season.”
