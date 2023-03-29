Newcastle United receive 'perfect boost' ahead of Manchester United clash

Newcastle have had several players away on international duty over the past fortnight while those not called-up enjoyed a short break and warm-weather training camp in Dubai last week. The Magpies squad flew to Dubai immediately after the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League.

And Newcastle striker Callum Wilson feels the break has made a ‘big difference’ as he hopes to rediscover his scoring form in the final 12 matches of the season. The United No. 9 has scored seven goals for the club so far this season but has only found the net once in his last 15 appearances in all competitions.

"I feel like it makes a big difference to be honest,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast when reflecting on the break. “You give so much in the season and there comes a point where you have a bit of a dip, mentally and physically as well.

Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrate following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"You have dips here and there and you probably need a little boost to see you to the end of the season. It's all about goal setting and resetting your goals and adjusting things.”

Wilson missed out on a call-up to the England squad despite featuring at the World Cup in Qatar. But he believes he has used the time wisely as he looks to help fire Newcastle into the Champions League.

“It's a long season especially with the World Cup as well so you've been going all the way from pre-season as well to make sure you get there so a little week like that, perfect, training, sun, a bit of relaxation so you can switch of from football for a few days,” he added. “Then you feel ready to go again, 12 games, it's like a new season for me so it's going to be goals galore heading into the next few weeks!”