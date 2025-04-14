Newcastle United shatter record v Man Utd that has stood for 34,420 days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United made history on Sunday as they completed a first ever Premier League double over Manchester United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A fifth successive win in all competitions for the Magpies ensured they ended the weekend fourth in the Premier League table and with the chance to move up to third if they are victorious against Crystal Palace in midweek. A sensational strike from Sandro Tonali gave them the lead on Sunday, but they were pegged back by Alejandro Garnacho’s reply.

After going into the break level, the Magpies, without their head coach in the dugout, were able to turn their dominance into three points thanks to a Harvey Barnes brace and a late fourth from their captain. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but like their outing on Monday night, they did enough to secure a comfortable win against inferior opposition.

As mentioned, Sunday marked the first time Newcastle United had ever completed a Premier League double over the Red Devils and the first time they had done it at all since 1931, 34,420 days ago. “I’ve said before I’m not a massive fan of Man Utd,” a jubilant Dan Burn told Sky Sports after the match.

“I can’t remember the last time we’d have done the double over them [it was in 1931] - I wasn’t born then! Top performance, I thought. From the start, we set out what we wanted to do. We didn’t have the gaffer there so we really wanted to put in a performance that he’d be proud of and I’m sure he’ll be happy with it.

“We’ve had a few slow starts to second halves and let teams back in it. We’ve had to sit back and be a bit deeper, and physically we really want to try and punish teams and suck the energy out of them. I thought we did that well. Really happy for Barnesy, I think he’s waited a long time for a run of games and he’s shown his quality.”

Whilst far from game changing in the grand scheme of things, it is yet another example of this Newcastle United side creating history and conquering seemingly unconquerable records. Victories at Wembley, Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium have all been momentous moments for Newcastle this season - and creating slices of history they will believe they can continue to do in future seasons.

With seven games of the season left to secure Champions League football, everything is looking rosy on Tyneside. But the same cannot be said about their visitors on Sunday.

For Amorim’s side, defeat in the north east ensured that they will finish the season with their lowest ever Premier League points total. Even six wins from their last six games will only see Manchester United collect 56 points - four points fewer than they collected last season and two less than they managed in the 2021/22 campaign where they took 58 points from their 38 league outings.

Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle also means that, for the second season in succession, Manchester United are all but guaranteed to finish below the Magpies in the table. Winning the Europa League, therefore, looks to be their only route to European football next season, with the second leg of their quarter final clash against Lyon to come on Thursday.