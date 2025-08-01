Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle United have rejected an opening bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United have rejected a bid from Liverpool for Alexander Isak. The Reds have been linked with a move for the Swedish international for most of the summer amid intensifying speculation surrounding his future at St James’ Park.

Isak did not travel to Asia with Eddie Howe’s squad, with the Magpies revealing he would instead remain at home to nurse a thigh injury. Isak has trained with former club Real Sociedad this week, whilst his teammates take part in three pre-season games out in Singapore and South Korea.

Liverpool’s interest in Isak has, until this point, solely played out in the media and whilst an approach for the striker was made last month, no official bid had been made for the striker. However, according to the Athletic that has changed.

They report that Newcastle United have rejected a bid from Liverpool for the striker. The Reds value Isak at around £120m, far less than the £150m Newcastle United will reportedly demand for the 25-year-old.

The report also states that Newcastle United have tried to tie Isak down to a new deal, one that would see a release clause inserted that could be triggered next summer.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak transfer

Speaking about Isak whilst in Singapore last weekend, Howe said: “He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see,” Howe said.

“Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

“He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

“I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring.”

Howe continued: “I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused. I have experienced it many times.

“I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

“Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

“I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

“It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling.”