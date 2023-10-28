Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tonali is banned from football for 10-months and has been ruled out of Newcastle’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, October 28 (5:30pm kick-off) after the ban was ratified by FIFA on Friday evening.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe claimed there was a ‘high chance’ the 23-year-old midfielder would be invovled at Molineux on Friday morning before the ban was relayed to the club.

On Saturday, Newcastle released a statement confirming the ban.

“Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned from competitive football for ten months, as effective from Friday 27th October 2023, following illegal betting charges by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC),” the statement read.

“FIGC's sanction includes an overall 18-month ban, with eight months commuted as the player participates in a therapeutic plan and educational programme in Italy consisting of 16 commitments.

“On the evening of Friday 27th October, Newcastle United received confirmation that FIFA has endorsed FIGC's sanction to be applied worldwide, meaning Sandro will be eligible to return to competitive football from Tuesday 27th August 2024.”

Tonali has made 12 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club for £52million from AC Milan in the summer, scoring on his debut against Aston Villa in August.

Tonali is understood to have made the trip to Wolves as the ban had not been ratified by the time Newcastle departed.

“I’ve made peace with [the ban],” Howe said. “I know we’re going to be without him and when we’re told, we’ll react.