With Sandro Tonali facing a 10-month ban from football, Newcastle United could look to the January transfer market in order to strengthen their midfield in Tonali’s absence. Whilst they will have to comply with FFP restrictions, there is room to manoeuvre in the winter window.

Here, we take a look at three players that have been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times to assess whether they would be a good option for the Magpies and if a deal is likely to happen in January:

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a while now and if he were to ever make the switch to Tyneside, January does seem to be the optimum time for that to happen. He isn’t currently getting the game time he desires at Manchester City and with Euro 2024 coming up at the end of the campaign, Phillips will want to be playing regularly in order to secure his spot in Gareth Southgate’s starting side in Germany.

Whilst he hasn’t been able to showcase his talents too much in Manchester, it was only a few years ago that Phillips was impressing mightily at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa. His all-action style, coupled with very good technical ability, would make him a great fit for Howe’s midfield three.

Ruben Neves

Neves is another name that has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for quite some time. The former Wolves man made the switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in summer for a fee of £47m.

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘exploring’ a potential deal for the Portuguese international and it would be one that makes a lot of sense. Neves has already proven his quality at Premier League level and has a range of passing that few members of this Newcastle team currently possess.

There might be a few concerns over his mobility, but with runners either side of him, Neves is someone you would look to accommodate in your team. A loan move seems most likely for Neves if he were to make the switch.

Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal have been brilliant in the last couple of seasons, however, that has largely come without Smith Rowe after injury issues have sidelined the 23-year-old. He featured just 15 times in all competitions for the Gunners last term and has played just seven times this season.

Despite Mikel Arteta publicly stating that Smith Rowe would be used more as the season progresses, that just hasn’t happened and the midfielder may look to a January exit as his only way of guaranteeing first-team football.

Newcastle has been mooted as a potential destination, however, there are two big hurdles potentially in the way of that move happening. First of all is Arsenal’s asking price which will reportedly see them demand around £60m for Smith Rowe.

