Newcastle United release statement with club record deal imminent - £6.5m contract terminated

Newcastle United have confirmed the end of their shirt sponsorship with FUN88 after six years - with a new major deal set to be announced.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

FUN88 have been Newcastle’s main shirt sponsor for the last six seasons but the club negotiated an early exit from the £6.5million-per-season deal in order to pursue more lucrative commercial opportunities. FUN88 will remain partnered with The Magpies as the club’s official Asian Betting Partner.

Newcastle are understood to be closing in on a club record deal with Saudi Arabia based events company Sela, who are also part-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The deal will see Sela become Newcastle’s new main shirt sponsor and is understood to be worth around £25million per-season.

Following confirmation of the end of FUN88’s shirt sponsorship deal, the new sponsorship deal with Sela is set to be announced as early as this week. Newcastle are yet to officially announce the details of the new shirts for the 2023-24 season which will see the club feature in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

In a short statement on Twitter, Newcastle United’s official account posted: “Thank you FUN88 for your incredible support over the last 6 seasons. We look forward to continuing working with you as our Official Asian Betting Partner.”

FUN88 were Newcastle’s main shirt sponsor since the club returned to the Premier League in 2017. Since the October 2021 takeover led by PIF, the club has secured a number of new commercial deals including a sleeve sponsor with Noon.com understood to be worth around £7.5million per season.

