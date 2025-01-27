Newcastle United respond as transfer rules 'delay' January move - deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Miguel Almiron is set to leave Newcastle United to rejoin his former club Atlanta United ahead of the MLS transfer window opening on Friday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A deal worth around £10million has been agreed that will see Almiron end his six-year stay at Newcastle and return to the club he left to make the switch to the Premier League in 2019. The Paraguayan is set for a medical at Atlanta having made what looks set to be his final Newcastle appearance in the 3-1 win at Southampton on Saturday.

Almiron showed his appreciation to the Newcastle supporters as they chanted his name at St Mary’s Stadium at full-time. It was his 223rd appearance for The Magpies.

“I just felt it was imperative that we got him to the front and everyone acknowledged he's been unbelievable for us,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said. “His attitude, his commitment, the way he's played. I'm not saying it's a goodbye, we don't know what's going to happen, but I just thought it was a great moment for him.”

But it looks as though it was a goodbye from the Paraguayan with the transfer drawing closer. While there is just a week left of the transfer window in England, the MLS window is still yet to open.

Officially the MLS ‘Primary Transfer Window’ is open from January 31 to April 23 with the 2025 competitive season set to get underway on February 22. So there is no real rush from Atlanta’s perspective though Newcastle boss Howe admitted that he would want any major transfer business done by the club to happen within their own transfer window.

“I think for us, I think we're looking purely at this window, really,” Howe told The Gazette. “I don't think we'd want to lose players beyond that.”

There are also additional steps required for Atlanta to complete the transfer as part of the ‘Designated Player’ transfer rules. Charlotte FC hold Almiron’s ‘discovery rights’ meaning Atlanta must agree a settlement with them in order to complete the move.

Charlotte previously attempted to sign Almiron last summer and made another move earlier this month before Atlanta swooped in.

In addition to Almiron, other potential exits from Newcastle have been discussed. Defender Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move to both Fenerbahce and Juventus this month but those clubs have since found alternatives elsewhere after seeing bids rejected by Newcastle.

Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and Martin Dubravka have also been approached by Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. Dubravka’s proposed move was blocked by Newcastle before Vlachodimos turned down the opportunity to leave.

While Dubravka has since agreed to remain at Newcastle, Vlachodimos is available to leave this month having made just one substitute appearance this season.