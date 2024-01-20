Newcastle United have responded to Bayern Munich after an approach was made for right-back Kieran Trippier.

On Saturday, Bayern approached Newcastle regarding the availability of right-back Kieran Trippier. But The Magpies, keen to keep the England international, have reportedly rejected the approach.

That's according to Mail Online, who have reported that Trippier would be open to a move to the Bundesliga giants. Sky Germany also claim that a verbal agreement has been reached between the 33-year-old and Bayern.

The Bundesliga champions view Trippier as a 'plan B' if their pursuit of Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain fails to come off.

Trippier has been instrumental for Newcastle since his £12million arrival from Atletico Madrid two years ago. The right-back has made 79 appearances for the club under Eddie Howe, scoring three goals.

As a result, The Magpies are keen to keep the player at St James' Park. Trippier signed a contract extension at the club last season until the summer of 2025.

But Newcastle also have the threat of adhering to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules with chief executive Darren Eales admitting every player at the club 'has a price'.

Newcastle also have summer signing Tino Livramento as back-up to Trippier. The 21-year-old is viewed as a long-term replacement for the former Tottenham Hotspur right-back and has impressed when in the side this season.

While Trippier has often been an example of consistency at Newcastle, the player himself has admitted his form has suffered in recent months.