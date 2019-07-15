Newcastle United reveal HUGE number of unsold season tickets for 2019/20
Newcastle United have revealed that a huge humber of season tickets for the 2019/20 campaign remain unsold.
The Magpies put their season tickets on general sale today after the deadline passed for existing ticket holders to renew.
Fans can go online and see what areas of the ground still have capacity.
And with fan anger over Mike Ashley’s running of the club, Rafa Benitez’s departure, the sale of Ayoze Perez and the potential arrival of Steve Bruce as the new manager, supporters appear to be voting with their feet.
As of 12noon today (Monday, July 15), an astonishing 12,083 season tickets remained unsold.
This is compared to the same point last season when Newcastle still had 5,200 season tickets on general sale.
Newcastle usually sell around 42,000 season tickets for each campaign, and two years ago announced they had sold out.
However, they look set to fall well short of that tally, and could even struggle to match the 38,000 tickets they sold when last in the Championship.
Toon fans have come together to call on supporters to boycott the opening game of the season against Arsenal on August 15, while some groups have organised a #BoycottSJP where they plan to not go to the ground at all until Ashley sells up.
It now looks like the opening game of the season could atrract the lowest crowd at St James’s Park for a Premier League game since November 10, 2010 when 41,053 watched Newcastle beat Blackburn Rovers.