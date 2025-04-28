Getty Images

Newcastle United nudged themselves ahead of their rivals in the race for Champions League qualification this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With none of Nottingham Forest, Manchester City or Aston Villa in Premier League action this weekend, Newcastle’s win against Ipswich Town ensured they would end the gameweek third in the Premier League table and five points above the Villains with just four games of the season to go. A clash against Brighton awaits Newcastle this weekend, before they return to St James’ Park for their penultimate home game of the season a week later, one that will see them host Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea.

Whilst Newcastle will hope they can do the job on the pitch, their destiny is in their own hands after all, they will be keeping a keen eye on developments elsewhere surrounding their main rivals for European football. Three of Newcastle United, Chelsea, Forest, Villa and Manchester City will play Champions League football next season, with two of those sides having to settle for Europa League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could also sneak into the Champions League by winning the Europa League - and it appears that Spurs are already making provisions for that potential outcome. However, their hopes of lifting the Europa League have been dealt a major blow by the Villains - one that could have lasting impacts in the race for European qualification domestically.

Aston Villa reject Tottenham Hotspur request

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur released a statement revealing that they were ‘in discussions’ with the Premier League over moving the date of their trip to Villa Park next month. Spurs wanted that match to be brought forward from Sunday 18 May to Thursday 15 May to give them extra time to prepare for the Europa League final - should they overcome Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are just a two-legged affair with the Norewigians away from a European final - success in which would grant them a place in next season’s Champions League. The Europa League final is scheduled to take place in Bilbao on Wednesday 21 May, meaning Spurs, should they reach that final, will have just over 72 hours to prepare for that game after their trip to the Midlands.

Spurs’ request to move the game forward by three days has been rejected by Villa, however. Unai Emery’s side will play their final home match of the season against Spurs, with ‘pre-organised family activities’ at Villa Park that day unable to take place if the match was an evening kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game cannot be played on Saturday 17 May, either, because of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace. No Premier League games will be played that day to allow the final to be the showpiece event of the weekend.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, take on Arsenal on Sunday 18 May in a match which could prove pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification. The Magpies have already defeated the Gunners three times this season and with a five-point gap over Villa and a clash against Chelsea to come, they will be hopeful that their Champions League destiny has already been sorted before that trip to north London.