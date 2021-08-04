Newcastle United rivals 'set to bid' for Steve Bruce's defensive target

Axel Tuanzebe playing for Manchester United last month.

Steve Bruce, yet to make a summer signing, is looking to add a central defender to his squad – and Tuanzebe is one option. However, Villa, where Manchester United’s Tuanzebe has spent the past two seasons, are looking to taking the 23-year-old on a permanent deal, according to the Telegraph.

Tuanzebe, signed by Bruce during his time at Villa, is reportedly available this summer as his contract at Old Trafford expires next summer.

United were also linked with Kristoffer Ajer, who joined Brentford from Celtic in a £13.5million deal last month. The club sold defender Florian Lejeune to Alaves last month.