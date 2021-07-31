'No bids – yet': Steve Bruce issues Newcastle United transfer update amid 'ongoing' Joe Willock talks

Bruce addressed the club's transfer business after last night’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

Newcastle are the only Premier League club not to have made a signing so far this summer – and there is growing unease on Tyneside ahead of the new campaign.

United’s No.1 target is midfielder Joe Willock who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’s Park. However, Bruce – who is also looking to sign a central defender this summer – is still waiting for a decision from Arsenal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We haven’t made any bids for any player, because Joe’s been our No.1 target,” said head coach Bruce, who revealed after the game that his contract does not expire next summer.

“Until we make a cut-off with that, and I have to respect Arsenal, of course, he’s their player … until that bridge is burnt, I will continue to try and get Joe.

"Of course, we’ve got one or two irons in the fire. We have to make sure that if that doesn’t happen, we have got who we think is our second choice. We’ll what develops in the next few days.

"Obviously, when we’re ticking towards the start of the season, and towards the end of the window, we’ve obviously got to make a decision. When that decision (will be made), is the patient part. We’ll see how it goes.”

Steve Bruce at the Pirelli Stadium.

Asked if the club’s summer transfer business was hanging on its move for the 21-year-old, Bruce said: "Effectively, yes.”

Bruce is operating with a tight budget, with the club’s finances having been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The talks are ongoing as far as people coming in, and I think that’s the vital thing,” Bruce told Sky Sports.

"The supporters want to see one or two walk through the door. We’re doing our utmost to make that happen. Hopefully, something this week might fall, but, as I’ve said from the start of the window, we’ve got to remain patient.

"We haven’t got a lot money like most clubs. We’ll see what we can achieve.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.