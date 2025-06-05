Newcastle United could be one of many clubs that monitor Roony Bardghji’s situation at FC Copenhagen following a major update on his contract situation.

Bardghji had been regarded as one of the most promising players in Europe, before an ACL injury in May last year scuppered a potential big-money move away from FC Copenhagen. The 19-year-old was able to return to action towards the end of last season, playing six times in the Danish top-flight.

Before that injury, Bardghji was being linked with a whole host of clubs across Europe with Newcastle United and Manchester United among those reportedly interested in his signature. A move for Bardghji would have likely cost a pretty penny before his ACL injury, however, there is now a growing likelihood that the teenager will leave Denmark as a free agent.

Rooney Bardghji transfer and contract update

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Bardghji is now edging towards leaving FC Copenhagen on a free transfer. Bardghji’s contract expires at the end of 2025 and if no extension can be agreed, then he will enter 2026 as a free agent.

Taking to X to provide an update on Bardghji’s future, Romano posted: ‘Roony Bardghji has not agreed on new deal at FC Copenhagen and many clubs are interested in the Swedish talent, as @bolddk reports. He’s not expected to sign new contract at the club.’

This could open the door for Newcastle United to swoop for his signature - and they could call on help from Callum Wilson to secure a move. In a surprising update back in November, Wilson posted a video of him training alongside Barghji on Instagram. At that time, Wilson hadn’t featured for the Magpies after suffering an injury in pre-season whilst Bardghji was continuing his rehabilitation.

Whilst the 19-year-old will likely have to prove to potential suitors that he has fully recovered from that ACL injury and any future issues, he has already proven his immense talent on the biggest of stages. The Swedish Under-21 international netted for FC Copenhagen during their shock 4-3 Champions League win over Manchester United back in 2023.

Callum Wilson transfer and contract latest

Wilson, meanwhile, is entering the final few weeks as a Newcastle United player and could leave St James’ Park on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the month. The 33-year-old failed to score in the Premier League last season, with his last goal for the Magpies coming in their FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

Both Leeds United and Everton have been credited with an interest in signing Wilson in recent times after the striker revealed a desire to play regular first-team football again. Wilson has had to act as deputy to Alexander Isak on Tyneside in the past couple of seasons, whilst injury issues have limited his game time even further.

The former Bournemouth man has scored 49 goals during his time on Tyneside with his most profitable season coming during the 2022/23 campaign where he netted 18 Premier League goals en route to Newcastle United qualifying for the Champions League.