Newcastle United round-up: Tottenham Hotspur hit with injury blow as Magpies welcome back duo
Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without their club record signing for the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday.
Tanguy Ndombele, signed for £55million this summer, has a thigh problem and will not be risked against the Magpies this weekend.
The France international midfielder is joined by Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon in the treatment room while Dele Alli and Son Heung-min set to be available.
Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has revealed United could welcome Allan Saint-Maximin back into the first-team picture after the winger returned to training this week.
A hamstring problem kept him out of action as the Magpies were beaten 3-1 by newly-promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road last weekend.
Striker Joelinton is also set to be fit after an injury scare, with Sean Longstaff also due to be recalled to the starting XI.
On Longstaff, head coach Bruce said: “Is he ready to start again? Well, certainly last week, I just detected that he was a little bit ginger with his knee, which is understandable.
“He's been out for the best part of five months, and the one thing I needed to do was just try to protect him a little bit and have a conversation with him to say 'look, it's normal that sometimes you might have to miss a day or two', just to make sure he was ready.”
On the fitness of Saint-Maximin, Bruce said: “We hope that Saint-Maximin will be OK. It’s too early for Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle. Christian Atsu’s been on the pitch all week.”