Newcastle United rumours: fresh favourite named to be next Magpies manager, Everton set to lose ex-Real Madrid man

The Magpies will head into the game in decent spirits after picking up a hard-fought point against Leeds United next Friday night, and will be eager to pick up their first win of the season against the recently-promoted Hornets.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw with the Whites, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was full of praise for Newcastle talisman Allan Saint-Maximin, who scored an excellent goal to draw his side level just before the break. He revealed: “What was incredible was when we came down here [by the touchline] to watch him [Saint-Maximin] at eye level.

“To see his speed, his movement, it’s absolutely breathtaking. We were defenders in the Premier League and played against lots of good players. But every team now has three or four players who are unpredictable and brilliant, he’s breathtaking.

“If this was any other club you’d think the manager is getting the best out of Saint-Maximin. He plays with freedom and expression

“Honestly, he’s a massive threat and a nightmare for defenders. He creates chance after chance. He’s brilliant for Newcastle fans and a real positive part of the team.”

The Frenchman has scored twice and provided two assists for his side in the league already this season, in what has been a strong start to 2021/22 campaign.

