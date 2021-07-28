Newcastle United rumours: Magpies favourites to land £15m Premier League ace, Wolves chase £30m-rated sensation
Newcastle United's pre-season campaign continued last night, with 1-1 draw away to Rotherham United.
The Magpies fielded a strong side including the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, and got some important minutes under their belts despite being unable to pick up a win.
Speaking after the game, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce spoke out on the ongoing takeover saga that continues to see the club struggle to secure new ownership, and said: “I’m sure they (the travelling support) are (frustrated), and it’s very, very difficult. Very, very difficult.
“Look, I’m a football manager, and the one thing we want is better players. Always. That’s our job, and the one thing a football fan, of any club, wants to see is one or two new faces in pre-season.
“I’ve always said, from day one, that people have to be patient. I think they understand that we haven’t got a bucket load of money to spend on them. So, we’re just going to have to be patient.
“I’ve always said I think we’ll do our business late. We’ve got to wait for the wealthier clubs, and see what they’re doing, and what they’re doing with their young ones and their squads.
So far this summer, the Magpies are one of just two top tier sides who have failed to bring in a single new signing, with Champions League winners Chelsea also keeping their powder dry - although, perhaps not for the same reasons as the Magpies - for later in the window.
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…