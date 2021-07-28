Newcastle United rumours: Magpies favourites to land £15m Premier League ace, Wolves chase £30m-rated sensation

The Magpies fielded a strong side including the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, and got some important minutes under their belts despite being unable to pick up a win.

Speaking after the game, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce spoke out on the ongoing takeover saga that continues to see the club struggle to secure new ownership, and said: “I’m sure they (the travelling support) are (frustrated), and it’s very, very difficult. Very, very difficult.

“Look, I’m a football manager, and the one thing we want is better players. Always. That’s our job, and the one thing a football fan, of any club, wants to see is one or two new faces in pre-season.

“I’ve always said, from day one, that people have to be patient. I think they understand that we haven’t got a bucket load of money to spend on them. So, we’re just going to have to be patient.

“I’ve always said I think we’ll do our business late. We’ve got to wait for the wealthier clubs, and see what they’re doing, and what they’re doing with their young ones and their squads.

So far this summer, the Magpies are one of just two top tier sides who have failed to bring in a single new signing, with Champions League winners Chelsea also keeping their powder dry - although, perhaps not for the same reasons as the Magpies - for later in the window.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Spurs stalwart seal exit Spurs have confirmed the exit of defender Toby Alderweireld, ahead of his move to Qatari side Al-Duhail. The Belgium international, who spent six trophyless years with Spurs, is set to be replaced by Atalanta's Cristian Romero. (Guardian) Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS Buy photo

2. Bailey battle hots up The likes of Wolves and Southampton are said to have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen sensation Leon Bailey. The Jamaica international, who could cost around £30m, scored 15 goals for the Bundesliga outfit last season. (90min) Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA Buy photo

3. Blues close in on first summer signing Chelsea are closing in on their first signing of the season, with goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli set to join from Fulham. The 29-year-old free agent, who spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough, will be the Blues third-choice stopper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Sky Sports) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

4. Seagulls in pole position to land Celtic star Amid rumours linking Odsonne Edouard with a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, the Seagulls have been named favourites ahead of Arsenal to win the race for the Celtic striker. He's said to be valued at around £20m, with his contract set to expire next summer. (SkyBet) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo